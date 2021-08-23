Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVEO shares. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Civeo by 137.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civeo by 50.0% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Civeo by 29.5% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the period. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Civeo stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $20.39. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,124. The firm has a market cap of $291.90 million, a P/E ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 3.90. Civeo has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

