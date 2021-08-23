City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of CIO opened at $12.90 on Monday. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $561.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 35.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 89.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.