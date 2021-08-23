Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $92,000 Position in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Eltek at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eltek by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a market cap of $36.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of -2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Eltek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 6.87%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

