Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $91,000 Investment in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FAT Brands by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FAT Brands by 201.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in FAT Brands in the first quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands in the first quarter worth $518,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FAT Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other FAT Brands news, CFO Kenneth Kuick bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAT opened at $9.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.09. FAT Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.91.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FAT Brands Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 5.29%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.54%.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations.

