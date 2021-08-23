Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $94,000 in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JFU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in 9F during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9F in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9F in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of 9F in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9F in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Get 9F alerts:

NASDAQ JFU opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.07. 9F Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU).

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.