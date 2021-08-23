Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $89,000 in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 58,192 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.9% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 42.4% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 295,073 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 87,904 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 55.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 121,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 43,274 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of KMF opened at $6.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.32. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.