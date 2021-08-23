Citadel Advisors LLC Has $78,000 Stock Position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 63.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GigaMedia were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaMedia in the first quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of GigaMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. GigaMedia Limited has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.05.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

