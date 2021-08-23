Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,947 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Senmiao Technology worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIHS. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senmiao Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Senmiao Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Senmiao Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AIHS opened at $0.60 on Monday. Senmiao Technology Limited has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 213.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,608.66%.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

