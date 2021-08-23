Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $245.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.40. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $58.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,606. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

