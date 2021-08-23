Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.60.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $245.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 51.21%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,035 shares of company stock worth $3,339,606 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 76.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 21,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 19.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 190,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,631,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,348,000 after buying an additional 49,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

