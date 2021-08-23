Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.6% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,035 shares of company stock worth $3,339,606 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.54. 203,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,250,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.40. The company has a market cap of $246.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

