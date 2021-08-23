Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,754.13.

NYSE:CMG traded up $23.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,914.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,426. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,912.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,673.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,846,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,400,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

