Chimpion (BNANA) Market Capitalization Hits $100.05 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $100.05 million and approximately $769,665.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00006356 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00058023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00051819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.52 or 0.00833481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00104138 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

