Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 306 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.7% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.5% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,659,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $302,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,706 shares of company stock worth $15,321,468. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

SPT stock opened at $104.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.00 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.27 and a 12 month high of $112.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.68.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

