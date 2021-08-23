Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,191,000 after buying an additional 47,752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,630,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,972,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,956,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $682.14 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $658.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 5,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.17, for a total transaction of $2,760,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,714,931.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total value of $5,619,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,820 shares of company stock worth $31,729,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

