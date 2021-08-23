Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $346,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $999,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $138.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $158.10.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

