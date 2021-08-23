Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 536 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAN. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,768,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,603,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,078,000 after purchasing an additional 182,257 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 400,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 172,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 503.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 121,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $35.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $35.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.