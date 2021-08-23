Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 47 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,199.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,474.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

