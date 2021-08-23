CHADS VC Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. CHADS VC has a market cap of $2.38 million and $33,910.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00056630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.60 or 0.00811016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047656 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,874,873 coins and its circulating supply is 47,141,818 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

