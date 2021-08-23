Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s share price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.61 and last traded at $25.61. Approximately 7,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,052,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on CERE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,723.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.