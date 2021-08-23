Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 15,300 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 728,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $53,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $28,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $201,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $212,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

KMPR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.28. 189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,619. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

