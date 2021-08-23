Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $214.91 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 310,938 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 2.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $214,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,643,000 after buying an additional 58,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,216,000 after purchasing an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,926,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,142,000 after buying an additional 70,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

PH traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $293.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,958. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $192.25 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

