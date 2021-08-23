Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 470,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,950 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $68,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $2.41 on Monday, hitting $141.72. The company had a trading volume of 25,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,397. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.64 and a 12-month high of $150.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

