Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 208,950 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,950 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Raymond James worth $87,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Raymond James by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Raymond James by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. upped their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.77.

Raymond James stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $140.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

