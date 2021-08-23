Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $4.15

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.35. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 36,863 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 6.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 10,586.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 534,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 529,346 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $97,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 749.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,972 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the period. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

