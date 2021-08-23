Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

CATY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.26. 198,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.72. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1,325.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 631,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 587,358 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,972,000 after buying an additional 426,495 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $15,353,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,910,000 after buying an additional 289,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,972,000 after buying an additional 253,749 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

