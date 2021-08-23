Carry Achieves Market Cap of $102.76 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Carry has a market cap of $102.76 million and $32.57 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00026533 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00058835 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

