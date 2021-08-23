Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.28). Carpenter Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.45 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,688,000 after buying an additional 82,462 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $906,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 13.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after buying an additional 120,364 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 101,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 1,370.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 119,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRS opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -39.80%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

