Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,093,000 after acquiring an additional 961,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,923,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,681,000 after acquiring an additional 526,435 shares during the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.29. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

