Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 989 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMJ. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 349,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,150.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 32,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 29,495 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Curi Capital now owns 115,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.78. 35,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $21.05.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,276,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

