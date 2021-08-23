Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $444,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 286,328 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 55,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 36,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.92. 53,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,615. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

