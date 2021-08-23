Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,095,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,264,000 after purchasing an additional 52,543 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $420.08. The stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,424. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $404.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.18 and a 52 week high of $417.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

