Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 141,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,306,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,773,000 after buying an additional 85,007 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 87,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.92. 125,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,057,907. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.13. The stock has a market cap of $468.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

