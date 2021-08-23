Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGRN opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Capstone Green Energy has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 26.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

