Capital Wealth Planning LLC Trims Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 201,600 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after purchasing an additional 804,186 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,964,000 after purchasing an additional 762,098 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,805,000 after acquiring an additional 444,344 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,539,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 965.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,960,000 after acquiring an additional 256,820 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $65.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,093. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.04. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

