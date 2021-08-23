Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 89,649 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 89,649 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 5.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.11% of McDonald’s worth $183,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $359,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 168,336 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $37,731,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.50. 23,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $178.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

