Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 26,544 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 993.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 624.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.12. 100,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848,938. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

