Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $619,000 Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 134,549 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $978,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $421,000.

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 183,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,001. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

