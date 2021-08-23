Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

NYSE:BA traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,709,836. The stock has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.81.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

