Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “

GOEV has been the topic of several other reports. R. F. Lafferty raised their target price on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

GOEV stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Canoo has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

