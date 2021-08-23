Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 337.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,115 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 48.9% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 3,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.26. 1,614,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,047. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

