Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.76 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $13.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.71. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion.

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$153.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$147.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$96.42 and a one year high of C$149.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$144.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total value of C$7,737,221.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,939,761.36. Insiders sold a total of 120,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,227 over the last ninety days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.