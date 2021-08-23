Canaccord Genuity Increases Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$28.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GEI. Scotiabank cut shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.46.

TSE GEI opened at C$21.96 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.60 and a 52 week high of C$26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 34.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.29%.

In related news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

