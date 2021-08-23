Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) were up 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 57,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,893,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Canaan alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 4.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter worth about $75,615,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,673,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 63,705.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Canaan during the second quarter worth $12,989,000. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.