Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.16 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

CRNCY stock remained flat at $$5.33 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

