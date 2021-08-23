Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stake Raised by Oakmont Corp

Oakmont Corp boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2,918.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883,618 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 7.1% of Oakmont Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $94,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 891,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,485,000 after acquiring an additional 234,628 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Funds LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,650,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Truist boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.28. 2,703,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.98. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $113.46. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

