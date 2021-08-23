Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 666,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,596,000 after purchasing an additional 126,056 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,972.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 230,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $55.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 582.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

