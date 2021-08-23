Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 23,571 shares.The stock last traded at $41.61 and had previously closed at $40.72.

Several research analysts have commented on BBU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.64. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -22.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 339,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

