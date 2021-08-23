Brokerages Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target at $50.83

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.