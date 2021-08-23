Brokerages Set Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Price Target at $32.27

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective for the company.

VTEX stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.38. 404,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,270. Vtex has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

